Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.24 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Mills were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 5,066 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $225,133.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $3,742,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

General Mills stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 63.02%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

