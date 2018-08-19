Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALXN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

ALXN stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.10 and a 52 week high of $149.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.81 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,742.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

