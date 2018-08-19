TD Securities Increases Westshore Terminals Investment (WTE) Price Target to C$27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$27.33 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$27.47.

In other Westshore Terminals Investment news, insider James A. Pattison acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$848,750.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

