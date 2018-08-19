TD Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Innoviva Inc (INVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 148,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $3,334,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 1,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 255,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 236,671 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Innoviva by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 26.39, a current ratio of 26.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.13. Innoviva Inc has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $17.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 83.69% and a net margin of 70.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 305,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Desparbes sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $83,635.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 376,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

