TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $752,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $928,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 145,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 86,686 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $7,254,751.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,852 shares in the company, valued at $12,206,353.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 16,603 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,428,522.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,673,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,528,322.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,358 shares of company stock valued at $16,588,400. Company insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $74.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $110.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $994.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 53.81%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.