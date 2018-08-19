TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 46,600 NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 866,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 626,770 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 508,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,445,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,992,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of NUVA opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $70.02.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $281.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.05 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.70%. equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

