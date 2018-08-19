TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,000 John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, insider James A. Valentine sold 6,160 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,665 shares in the company, valued at $725,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of JBSS opened at $76.92 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $874.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.