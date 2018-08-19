TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. Zacks Investment Research cut TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.25.

NYSE TRP opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 23.37%. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. analysts forecast that TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

