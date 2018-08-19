Targa Resources (TRGP) Given a $62.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $53.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $53.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -846.51%.

In other news, CAO John Richard Klein sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $111,963.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.