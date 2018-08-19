Tapestry (TPR) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tapestry from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Tapestry to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.10.

NYSE:TPR opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Tapestry has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $970,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,513 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698,002 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $359,574,000 after purchasing an additional 965,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,915,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 147.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $243,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

