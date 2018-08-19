Tapestry (TPR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective boosted by Buckingham Research from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital set a $59.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tapestry from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.10.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.