TalkTalk Telecom Group (TKTCY) vs. IDT (IDT) Critical Contrast

TalkTalk Telecom Group (NYSE: IDT) and IDT (NYSE:IDT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TalkTalk Telecom Group and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TalkTalk Telecom Group N/A N/A N/A IDT -0.89% 0.06% 0.01%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TalkTalk Telecom Group and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TalkTalk Telecom Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 IDT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

TalkTalk Telecom Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. IDT pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TalkTalk Telecom Group and IDT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TalkTalk Telecom Group $2.33 billion 1.02 $75.82 million N/A N/A IDT $1.50 billion 0.09 $8.17 million N/A N/A

TalkTalk Telecom Group has higher revenue and earnings than IDT.

Risk & Volatility

TalkTalk Telecom Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of IDT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDT beats TalkTalk Telecom Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TalkTalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Telecom Platform Services, Unified Communications as a Service, and Consumer Phone Services. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer services; and wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers. The Unified Communications as a Service segment provides voice over Internet protocol products and services under the net2phone brand name, including cable telephony services; cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) services to enterprise customers primarily through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents, and managed service providers; session initiation protocol trunking services that support inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX; and PicuP, an automated business phone service that answers, routes, and manages voice calls. This segment also offers its services through distributors, system integrators, and master agents. The Consumer Phone Services segment provides bundled local/long distance phone services, including unlimited local, regional toll and domestic long distance calling, and calling features under the IDT America brand name to residential customers. As of July 31, 2017, this segment had approximately 3,500 active customers for its bundled local/long distance plans and approximately 14,500 customers for its long distance-only plans. The company is also involved in real estate holdings and other businesses. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

