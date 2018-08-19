Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,409 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.54% of Watts Water Technologies worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $83.15 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $407.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.60 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,910 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $321,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 11,040 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $942,374.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,948,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,929. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.