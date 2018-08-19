Susan Cashen Sells 7,335 Shares of Control4 Corp (CTRL) Stock

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) SVP Susan Cashen sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $232,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,416 shares in the company, valued at $44,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Susan Cashen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Susan Cashen sold 7,522 shares of Control4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $188,802.20.

On Monday, June 18th, Susan Cashen sold 10,384 shares of Control4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $261,053.76.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Susan Cashen sold 5,000 shares of Control4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $125,400.00.

NASDAQ:CTRL opened at $32.28 on Friday. Control4 Corp has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $843.15 million, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.22.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Control4 Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Control4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Control4 by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Control4 by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Control4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Control4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRL. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

