Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

Media coverage about Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Supernus Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.0906346971093 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $44.80 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.01 million. sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,705 shares in the company, valued at $882,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,982,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,144,826. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.