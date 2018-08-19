SunTrust Banks Analysts Give Diamondback Energy (FANG) a $175.00 Price Target

SunTrust Banks set a $175.00 price target on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Northland Securities set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Capital set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG opened at $120.18 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $85.73 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $644,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,707,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $722,082,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,797,000 after buying an additional 261,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,594,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,737,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 40.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,835,000 after buying an additional 266,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after buying an additional 109,099 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.