Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 55,928 Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,878.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

