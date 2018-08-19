Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BZUN. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Baozun by 218.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 105,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 72,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the second quarter worth $384,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 39.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Baozun in the first quarter worth $3,230,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Baozun Inc has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18 and a beta of 3.87.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.87. Baozun had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.68.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

