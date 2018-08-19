Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BZUN. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Baozun by 218.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 105,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 72,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the second quarter worth $384,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 39.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Baozun in the first quarter worth $3,230,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BZUN stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Baozun Inc has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18 and a beta of 3.87.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.68.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.
