Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in International Paper Co (IP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 5.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 49,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 32.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 55,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in International Paper by 226.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 254,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in International Paper by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 122,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $66.94 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.69 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

In other news, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $1,249,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $610,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $2,652,980. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

