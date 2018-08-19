Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,236 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,973,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,914,000 after buying an additional 1,253,785 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,406,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,357,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,179,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 431,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INN. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

INN opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.13 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 2, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 83 hotels with a total of 12,250 guestrooms located in 26 states.

