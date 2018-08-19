Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in TIER REIT Inc (TIER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TIER REIT were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 596.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 66.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIER REIT in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TIER REIT in the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get TIER REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIER opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.77. TIER REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. TIER REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. analysts expect that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. TIER REIT’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

TIER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TIER REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TIER REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TIER REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TIER REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

TIER REIT Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER).

Receive News & Ratings for TIER REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIER REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.