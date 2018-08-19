Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,470 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $1,519,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 17.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 15.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,132,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $1,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. DA Davidson set a $50.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

In related news, Director Gabriela Franco Parcella bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.97 per share, for a total transaction of $208,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $300,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $38.31 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

