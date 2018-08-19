Strs Ohio Has $12.34 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 682.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Shares of MHK opened at $190.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.00 and a 1-year high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,586,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $142,357.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,600,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,167,250. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

