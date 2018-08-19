Strs Ohio Acquires 35,200 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of United Rentals worth $14,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,134,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,568,000 after acquiring an additional 92,243 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after acquiring an additional 282,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,313,000 after acquiring an additional 275,754 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 914,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,957,000 after acquiring an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,154,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.09.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $150.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 39.28%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

