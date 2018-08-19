Steris PLC (STE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth about $140,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 739.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.14. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $117.48.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Steris had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Steris’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,697 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $1,100,828.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,287.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $148,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,203 shares of company stock worth $4,473,403 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

