Stella-Jones (SJ) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised Stella-Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. National Bank Financial set a C$53.00 price objective on Stella-Jones and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$44.39 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$42.90 and a twelve month high of C$52.22.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.