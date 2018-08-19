State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $7.42 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,303,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,813,000 after buying an additional 425,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,863,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,076,000 after buying an additional 84,418 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 35.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,756,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,112,000 after buying an additional 1,779,432 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,774,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,066,000 after buying an additional 34,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,328,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,188,000 after buying an additional 303,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Dollar General from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.95.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,849.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.06 per share, for a total transaction of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $106.38 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $106.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

