State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,016 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UDR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.83 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. UDR had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 68.98%.

In other news, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,093,423.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

