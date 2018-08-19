State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.41 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $74.01 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

