State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 5,396.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,729 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.49% of State Bank Financial worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Bank Financial by 57.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Bank Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of State Bank Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of State Bank Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of State Bank Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STBZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.50 target price on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Gabelli lowered State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

NASDAQ:STBZ opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. State Bank Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. State Bank Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.64%. equities research analysts predict that State Bank Financial Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

