Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (HOT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.26

Headlines about Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (NYSE:HOT) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2547617784609 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HOT opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37.

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, LLC, formerly Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc, is a hotel and leisure company. The Company’s hotel business is focused on the global operation of hotels and resorts primarily in the luxury and upper upscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company manages and operates its hotel business in three hotel segments: the Americas; Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EAME), and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.