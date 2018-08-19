Stamps.com (STMP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

STMP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Singular Research restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $231.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.01. Stamps.com has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $139.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 34.37%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Roland Clem sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $550,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,333.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 17,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.77, for a total transaction of $4,742,370.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,513.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $21,688,132 in the last ninety days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.