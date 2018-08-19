SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX) Position Lowered by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,512 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF comprises 0.7% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 2.10% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $18,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 55,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWX opened at $38.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $42.92.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

