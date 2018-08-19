SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $42,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,452 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,130,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

