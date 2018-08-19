SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR) Stake Decreased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Order of Foresters bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $64,686,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $12,989,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $5,190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 238.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 41,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $1,306,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $97.07 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $96.04.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.