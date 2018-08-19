SpartanNash (SPTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $847.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.12. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Eidson sold 44,405 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $1,170,515.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,521.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 6,837 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $178,172.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,096 shares of company stock worth $1,753,571 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $134,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $180,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

