SpartanNash (SPTN) PT Set at $23.00 by BMO Capital Markets

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has been given a $23.00 price objective by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

SPTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SpartanNash from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.89 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $847.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Eidson sold 44,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $1,170,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,521.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,571. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

