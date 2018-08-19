Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,905 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Spark Therapeutics worth $17,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 20.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Shares of ONCE stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $96.59. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.39.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 185.46%. The business had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.44 million. analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spark Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

