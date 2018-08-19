South Texas Money Management Ltd. Sells 4,102 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up 1.8% of South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. South Texas Money Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Raytheon worth $41,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,631,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,668,574,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,239,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,891,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,378,000 after purchasing an additional 840,321 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 356,086 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $263,265.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,862 shares of company stock valued at $607,518 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTN opened at $199.09 on Friday. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $175.26 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

