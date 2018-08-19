South Texas Money Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 255,059 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 155.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.51.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

