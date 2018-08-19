South Texas Money Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 255,059 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,466,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 155.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ATVI opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.51.
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.
