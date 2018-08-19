Sophiris Bio (SPHS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sophiris Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

Get Sophiris Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPHS opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Sophiris Bio has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). sell-side analysts anticipate that Sophiris Bio will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sophiris Bio stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Sophiris Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.