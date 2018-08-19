Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

News headlines about Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.9845113294638 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SNOA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 38,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.01. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.88% and a negative net margin of 83.05%. research analysts predict that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOA. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Microcyn line of products that are based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules designed to target a range of pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and spores, as well as bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.