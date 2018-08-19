Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cray (CRAY) Share Price

News headlines about Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cray earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.1640692040646 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CRAY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 226,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,452. Cray has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.68 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Cray will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRAY shares. ValuEngine lowered Cray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cray from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

