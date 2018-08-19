Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut (BKHU) Share Price

Media coverage about BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut (NYSE:BKHU) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.8043116830664 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, TheStreet raised BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

BKHU stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,150. BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.25.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

