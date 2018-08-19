Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Stock Price

Media stories about Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alexandria Real Estate Equities earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.5254946131295 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $134.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 22.86%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

In other news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $3,742,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,870,691.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $949,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,301,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,791. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

