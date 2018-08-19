Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect United Fire Group (UFCS) Stock Price

News articles about United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Fire Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 48.0067691225325 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

UFCS stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. 59,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,706. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.48.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). United Fire Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFCS shares. BidaskClub downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

In related news, CFO Dawn M. Jaffray sold 10,386 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $574,345.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 1,015 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $50,841.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $819,272.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

