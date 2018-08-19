Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TIER REIT (TIER) Stock Price

News headlines about TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TIER REIT earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.0205324561875 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TIER shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TIER REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TIER REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TIER REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

TIER stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 119,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,187. TIER REIT has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.77.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.53). TIER REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that TIER REIT will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

