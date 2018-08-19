Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect iRobot (IRBT) Stock Price

Media coverage about iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iRobot earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.3506860865049 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $94.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. iRobot has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $100.96.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.71 million. iRobot had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iRobot from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 636 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $44,144.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,950 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $896,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,415 shares of company stock worth $4,410,499. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

