Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alexander’s (ALX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alexander’s earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2311189109062 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $369.90 on Friday. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $436.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by ($0.20). Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (?Vornado?) (NYSE: VNO). We have seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

