Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact XL Group (XL) Share Price

News articles about XL Group (NYSE:XL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. XL Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.5298730454648 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:XL opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. XL Group has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $57.00.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). XL Group had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. equities analysts predict that XL Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. XL Group’s payout ratio is -43.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. XL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

XL Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, property, excess and surplus lines, U.S. program/facilities, and construction business products.

